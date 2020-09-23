AMBER Alert issued after car stolen in Dallas with 3-year-old girl inside

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 214-671-4268.

Updated at 7:20 a.m. with additional information on the AMBER Alert.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for Chasity Collins, a 3-year-old girl who was inside a car when it was stolen overnight Wednesday.

Police at the scene told WFAA the car was stolen with Chasity inside around 12:30 a.m. after her mother had run into a gas station on the 2400 block of West Ledbetter Drive.

A regional and statewide AMBER Alert was requested in the search for the girl, police said shortly before 5 a.m. An alert was sent out to Texans' phones around 7:15 a.m.

Authorities have been unable to find the car involved, a white 2009 Lincoln MKZ 4-door sedan with Texas license plate JJT5997.

A photo of the car is below. Authorities said the passenger side wheels are black while the driver's side wheels are "factory silver."

Chasity weighs about 85 pounds, is around 3 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve shirt and gray tights without shoes.