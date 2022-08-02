Accused killer arrested in death of Tampa rapper

Darren Christopher Day was taken into custody in Lee County.

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Marshals arrested a Florida man Tuesday in connection with the July 22 shooting death of a Tampa rapper.

Authorities said 25-year-old Darren Christopher Day, of Lehigh Acres, was located in Lee County and charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Day is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Ari Juwan Williams – known as Rollie Bands – outside Williams' unit at the IQ Apartments on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Tampa.

It happened at 3:30 in the afternoon. Williams was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"He didn't deserve to die the way he did," Williams' love and friend Stephanie Agosto told 10 Tampa Bay last month.

She said Williams and his accused killer were friends and that a social media post had led up to the deadly encounter.

"They just continued arguing with each other, they made up then they started arguing again, and brought it to social media when it shouldn't have," Agosto said. "It shouldn't have got that far."