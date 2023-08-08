Police: Bodycam video shows man who shot 2 Orlando officers running away from traffic stop in June

Daton Viel was shot and killed by police on Saturday after he shot two Orlando officers during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Newly released bodycam footage shows the man who shot two Orlando police officers on Friday running from police at the University of Central Florida back in June, according to authorities.

The video released by UCF police shows officers pulling over Daton Viel, 28, in a 2016 Ford Fusion on June 30 on Research Parkway and Libra Drive in Orange County.

According to the police report, officers pulled Viel over because the license plate on the car was flagged as stolen.

Viel can be heard explaining to officers that he was dropping off his girlfriend who lived in UCF Tower Two and was heading home. He told officers he knew he shouldn't be driving because of his suspended license and that he didn't have insurance on the car.

As one of the officers was removing the stolen license plate from the car, he received information from UCF dispatch that Viel had a warrant out for trespassing in Orange County.

The video shows the officer approaching Viel and asking him to turn around before Viel took two steps back and started running.

VIel can then be seen ignoring officers' commands as he continued running across the road.

According to the police report, Viel was eventually able to return to the car, jump back in and drive away despite there being an officer who remained by the vehicle. Viel reportedly drove westbound on Research Parkway toward Alafaya and got away from officers in the surrounding area.

Orlando Police Department officers stopped a car around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide. They were shot by the man in the car, later identified as Viel, according to police.

The shooting prompted an hours-long manhunt for Viel, which ended in SWAT team members returning fire at the suspected gunman, shooting and killing him.

Viel had an extensive criminal history including charges of sexual battery and molestation, aggravated assault and battery, according to State Attorney Monique Worrell.