Dewight Price, a 54-year-old cab driver, was shot and killed by two teenagers during a ride on Sunday morning. He was found on the parking lot of Hazelwood Central.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Four daughters in north St. Louis County were left without a father after police confirmed 54-year-old Dewight Price was shot and killed on Sunday.

"A lot of emotion. Anger, confusion, heartbreak. A lot of emotions. A lot of it just doesn't make sense to us," Price's oldest daughter Kirstin Spears said.

Around 6:30 Sunday morning, Price, who was a cab driver, picked up two 18-year-olds, Jeremiah Allen and Tywon Harris both from Florissant.

St. Louis County Police reported that during the ride, the teenagers tried to get money from Price and ended up shooting and killing him.

Police found him inside the cab in the Hazelwood Central High School parking lot.

"We literally just found out yesterday, after we had just been living our lives," Spears said.

His family saw social media posts about it on Monday. Spears identified him at the medical examiner's office. She said he had an infectious personality.

"Fun, bold, a protector, absolutely. Hardworking, outgoing. He was just a great guy, a very great guy," Spears said.

Price's main job was in construction. He drove cabs as a side job for the last ten years.

"Never been a concern of ours and it's just unfortunate that it happened and he just picked up the wrong passengers," Spears said.

Now, his family is left in disbelief that a senseless act by others leaves them without a loved one.

"Don't take from honest people who work hard and get up early in the morning to make sure they can provide a life for their family or themselves. He was just awesome, hard-working. He just, didn't deserve this at all," Spears said.

The teenagers face second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.