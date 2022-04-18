Polk Sheriff Grady Judd to reveal new info in shooting death of St. Pete man

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will provide new information Monday afternoon amid the search for the person or people who shot and killed a 29-year-old St. Pete man last week in Davenport.

Judd will address reporters at 1:30 p.m. inside the PCSO Sheriff's Operations Center in Winter Haven. 10 Tampa Bay will have a crew there and stream the news conference on our Roku and Fire TV apps.

The sheriff is expected to release new video showing two suspects entering and exiting the home where the shooting took place. A sheriff's office spokesperson said the individuals in the footage are different from the group seen in video that was previously released by law enforcement.

Xavier Antonio Johnson has been identified as the man who was shot and killed. Deputies previously said they believed the shooting happened during a drug transaction inside a home he was renting from Airbnb.

Around 8:30 p.m. on April 13, investigators say a group of unidentified individuals went inside and killed Johnson, who authorities say had been selling marijuana from the home since early April.

Detectives are seeking the public's help in any information that helps identify the people responsible for the shooting. Last week, the sheriff's office released photos of three men authorities wished to speak with. But, there is expected to be some additional clarity during Monday's press conference.