Florida man imprisoned in Giuliani-related fraud case seeks release

David Correia is asking a judge to release him early, claiming he's at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus due to health issues.
Credit: AP
David Correia, center, walks from federal court, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin are among four men charged with using straw donors to make illegal contributions to politicians they thought could help their political and business interests, including committees supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK — A Florida businessman, who admitted that his fraud-busting business was actually a fraud itself, is now asking a judge to release him early from prison, saying he's at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus.

David Correia is serving a one-year prison term. He made the request in court papers filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. 

Correia was sentenced in February after pleading guilty to making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and conspiring to commit wire fraud. The plea came in connection with $2.3 million raised for the company that was supposed to protect investors in businesses from becoming fraud victims. 

Correia said an incurable auto-immune disease makes him particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. He is scheduled to be released in January from a federal prison camp in Butner, North Carolina. Prosecutors declined through a spokesperson to comment.

