VENICE, Fla. — Sarasota deputies say they have arrested a daycare worker accused of "aggressively handling" several young children.

Investigators claim Jamie Smithmyer, 26, dragged and carried three toddlers by the arms, forcefully pushing the toddlers to the floor.

A parent at the Venice daycare center told deputies about witnessing Smithmyer's aggressive behavior towards the toddlers on surveillance video.

Thankfully, deputies say none of the toddlers suffered major injuries.

Deputies arrested her after watching the video. She was fired immediately, according to law enforcement.

Smithmyer faces three counts of child abuse without great bodily harm and is at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

