Confusion ensues after juror recants manslaughter conviction

During polling, one juror said "no" when asked if she agreed with the verdict.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — A jury in South Florida delivered a manslaughter verdict, only to have their decision rescinded moments later when a juror recanted her vote.

Now they have to deliberate some more on whether 27-year-old Dayonte Resiles is guilty of manslaughter or first-degree murder, or is innocent in the 2014 death of Jill Halliburton Su.

The Fort Lauderdale woman was bound and forced into a bathtub and stabbed about 25 times during a burglary.

Resiles pleaded not-guilty, and his defense claims contamination might have put his DNA at the scene.