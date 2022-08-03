Police release video of man wanted in connection to Florida couple's murder

Police say the couple was found dead with their throats slashed on the side of a Daytona Beach road.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Daytona Beach police say a husband and wife were murdered in what the chief called "one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents" he's ever witnessed. Now, police have video of the man they say could be responsible.

Officers say they responded to a possible hit-and-run around 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call about two people found laying in the grass.

But when they arrived, police noticed the couple had multiple stab wounds and that their throats had been slashed, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said in an interview posted by WESH 2 reporter Claire Metz.

Investigators say they believe the couple was riding their bicycles home from Main Street, where the Daytona Bike Week motorcycle event is being held, when the attack happened.

Police are still searching for a motive but now have surveillance video of a person of interest in the murder case.

THREAD (1 OF 2): Can you tell us who this is?



We're looking for this man in connection to the murders of a married couple this past weekend. He is a person of interest.#DaytonaBeach #DaytonaStrong #DBPDStrong pic.twitter.com/3vtWj0a6F7 — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) March 8, 2022

The video shows a man wearing a cowboy hat, scarf, light-colored pants and a backpack, which matches the brief description that Chief Young gave on Sunday.

"This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years," Young said in the video.

"We can’t make heads or tails of it at this time, but I can tell you we will spare no expense and we will leave no stone unturned to make sure that this community is safe...," he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Daytona Beach Police Detective Howell at 386-671-5257.