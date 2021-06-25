Manhunt continues for man accused of shooting officer in the head

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The search is still on for the man Daytona Beach police say shot one of their officers in the head.
A Florida Blue Alert, which requests assistance from the public following the assault of a law enforcement officer, was issued Thursday for 29-year-old Othal Wallace, who police say has been identified as the shooter.
The department says Wallace may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV with California license plate 7TNX532. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and a dark beanie and is described by the state as a 5-foot-7 and 200 pound Black man with brown eyes.
Wallace has a tattoo on his neck and had a goatee and mustache when he was last seen, police say. He wears a gold grill on his teeth, according to investigators.
Police say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. when the officer, later identified as 26-year-old Jason Raynor, responded to a "suspicious incident."
Raynor was transported to a local hospital where the department says he underwent surgery and is in critical condition.
A $100,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help police locate Wallace, although authorities are urging people not to approach him.
Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Officer Raynor and his family. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said Thursday that Ryanor's mother and sister have been by his side around the clock.
