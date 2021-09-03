$5 million lawsuit filed against man accused of murdering Daytona Beach police officer

Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace is facing the death penalty.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from June 2021.

The sister of a Daytona Beach police officer is suing his accused killer for $5 million.

Prosecutors are already seeking the death penalty against 29-year-old Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace, who is charged with the murder of 26-year-old Officer Jason Raynor.

Raynor was shot in Volusia County on June 23 and spent months in the hospital before dying of his injuries on Aug. 17. Three days later, his sister Melissa filed the wrongful death suit.

Wallace is accused of fighting Officer Raynor during a traffic stop before shooting him in the head. A 56-hour manhunt led to Wallace’s capture in a treehouse on three acres of land outside Atlanta.

“The defendant’s conduct was outrageous,” the new lawsuit says.

Raynor’s family is demanding a civil trial, claiming damages that include funeral and burial costs – among other things.

Officer Raynor had worked for the police department for about three years at the time he was shot.