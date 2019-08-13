PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have located the suspect of a murder that happened in Prince George’s County.

18-year-old Duron Hudson is accused of murder in the District on June 22.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting along the 300 block of K Street, Southeast in June. When they arrived, 22-year-old George Hendrix was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hendrix later died at the hospital.

Federal agents finally caught up with Hudson on Aug. 9. They executed a search warrant at a home along the 1900 block of Belle Haven Drive near FedEx Field in Landover.



However, Hudson jumped out a window and ran away naked.

A witness who didn’t want to be identified said he was walking along a wooded path when he saw Hudson, "fully naked, running for his life."



Investigators followed up on several leads, and arrested Hudson Wednesday..

The U.S. Marshals Office was offering a reward for any information that led to Hudson’s arrest.

