Between the two cities, there have been five shootings, including two homicides. You can report tips by calling police at (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

WASHINGTON — DC Police and now New York City police are pleading with the public for help finding a man who they believe is responsible for five shootings that targeted individuals experiencing homelessness between the two cities.

Two men are dead as a result of the shootings.

In a Sunday evening release, police specified that the most recent incidents happened in New York City in the early morning hours of March 12. Both involved homeless men who were sleeping on the street and were shot, without provocation, by a male suspect, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m., a man was shot in the arm while sleeping on King Street near Varick Street in New York, police said. Later that day at 5 p.m., NYPD said they responded to a 911 call for another man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On March 9, just before 3 a.m., DC police responded after an officer saw a fire happening in the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. After DC Fire put out the flames, investigators discovered a dead body. A subsequent autopsy revealed gunshot and stab wounds with the manner of death determined to be a homicide.

At 1:21 a.m. on March 8, police responded to the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast for a report of a shooting. They found a man on the scene who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On March 3 at 4 a.m., another man was found after police say they heard gunshots in the area of 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. They were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A picture of the suspect, captured by surveillance footage and shared by police, can be viewed below.

“From the first incident, the Metropolitan Police has spared no resource in our efforts to identify the suspect behind these cowardly acts," Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said via the Sunday evening release. "We are committed to sharing every investigative path, clue and piece of evidence with our law enforcement partners to bring this investigation to a swift conclusion and the individual behind these vicious crimes to justice.”

The NYPD, the MPDC and the ATF are joining forces to investigate the offenses. Anyone who can identify the suspect pictured above or who knows anything about the incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department at 50411.