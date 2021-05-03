DCF worker, husband accused of sexually abusing a child

They're facing sexual battery charges.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An administrative assistant with the Florida Department of Children and Families has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child.

Her husband was arrested, too.

According to a Pasco County criminal complaint, Sarah Frances Adams, 34, sexually abused the girl and enticed her husband, 33-year-old Thomas Earl Adams, to sexually abuse the child, as well.

Sarah Adams faces charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious battery. She was taken into custody on Tuesday.

"A high bond is requested due to the severity of the charges and [her] contact with other juveniles due to her employment with [the] Department of Children and Families," investigators wrote in the affidavit.

A high bond was also requested for Thomas Adams, who investigators allege raped the child, according to an affidavit for him.

He was arrested on Jan. 19 and faces a sexual battery charge.

