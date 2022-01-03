Tampa police investigating deadly apartment shooting

Police have not said if an arrest has been made.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police in Tampa are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead at the Riviera Apartment complex.

At around 2:18 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Rio Bravo Court. Authorities arrived to the property to find a man dead at the scene.

The shooting is currently under investigation. Police have not said if they have made an arrest in the case.

Riverhills Drive is closed between Ridgeway Road and 50th Street. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes.