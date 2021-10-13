23-year-old accused of deadly shooting at Bradenton intersection

An investigation is ongoing to figure out if Nicholas Koontz had gotten into some sort of fight with a man prior to the shooting, deputies said.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies say they still aren't sure why 23-year-old Nicholas Koontz shot and killed a man Tuesday morning near a busy Bradenton intersection.

As the investigation continues, he's since been charged with second-degree murder, according to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office news release.

Law enforcement was called about around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to the area of 7th Avenue W. and 50th Street Court W., where they spotted a man lying on the road.

The man, later identified as 31-year-old Timothy Andricks, was pronounced dead with several gunshot wounds to his body, deputies said.

Witnesses told investigators that just prior to the shooting, Koontz drove up behind Andricks and came to an abrupt stop. Both men got out of their cars, and Koontz allegedly started shooting at Andricks before driving off.

He was located and arrested a few blocks away from the shooting.