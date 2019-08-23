VALRICO, Fla. — The man accused of robbing a bank and killing a 68-year-old grandfather in Valrico after carjacking him was indicted by a grand jury.

Hillsborough County deputies said James Hanson carjacked Mathew Korattiyil and left his body in a grassy area near the Sacred Heart Knanaya Catholic Church earlier this month.

Hanson was indicted by a grand jury on charges of premeditated murder, abduction with the intent to inflict bodily harm, motor vehicle theft, robbery, obstructing an officer with violence, robbery with a firearm and felony battery.

Hanson had served time in prison in 2003 for robbery.

The Office of the State Attorney explained in a statement that Hanson testified against another accused robber and murderer, Robert Henderson III, in 2016. They say around the time Hanson was helping get Henderson behind bars, he was also trying to get a new trial for himself.

