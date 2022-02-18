Teen arrested 8 months after St. Pete crash that killed elderly woman

The 17-year-old is charged with vehicular homicide.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A 17-year-old was arrested Friday for a deadly crash that happened last summer.

For months, the St. Petersburg Police Department's Traffic Section had been investigating the crash.

Police ultimately concluded the teenager was driving a car recklessly "at a high rate of speed" with four other teens inside when the crash happened on June 20, 2021.

Officers say the teen was driving north on 34th Street S. while 84-year-old Mary Rohan was driving west on 30th Avenue. Rohan, investigators said, was trying to turn left onto 34th Street S. when the two cars collided.

Rohan died at the scene. The five teens survived.