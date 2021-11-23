FHP searching for driver who struck, killed man working on a disabled car

Troopers say they are searching for a silver or tan 1999-2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with front-end damage.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver they say struck and killed a man on US-92 before taking off.

According to a news release, a 56-year-old man was working on a disabled vehicle in the westbound lanes of the roadway when he was killed by a car attempting to pass.

Troopers say the driver of a 1999-2002 Mercury Grand Marquis entered the road's shoulder before colliding with the man.

The car troopers are searching for is described as being silver or tan in color with left front-end damage and a missing headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at 813-558-1800 or *FHP.