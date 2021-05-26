Driver dragged woman with car in deadly hit-and-run, Tampa police say

She is charged with DUI manslaughter.

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver has been arrested after police say she put a car in reverse, hit and dragged a woman who died.

The Tampa Police Department says 29-year-old Queenasia Powell accelerated the Honda Accord backward while the woman was standing outside Wednesday morning on North 11th Street near East Poinsettia Avenue.

Officers say Powell then hopped out, pulled the woman from underneath the car, noted she had serious injuries but left anyway without offering any aid.

Police say they quickly caught Powell and identified her as the driver. After being read her Miranda rights, authorities say she admitted to backing into the woman.

Powell is charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash with death, and driving without a valid driver's license with death. She was booked into the Orient Road Jail.