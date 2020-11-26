Deputies investigating deadly Plant City shooting

Deputies said they were called to the South Florida Baptist Hospital when a man who had been shot was taken there.

PLANT CITY, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Plant City.

Deputies said they were called to the South Florida Baptist Hospital when a man who had been shot was taken there. Investigators said life-saving measures were performed on them, but the man died from his injuries.

Investigators said were able to find the home where the shooting took place and interviewed people there.

Deputies said the investigation is still underway. Investigators said they believe the shooter and the man who was shot knew each other.

"If you saw or heard anything last night on Sydney Road last night, I'm urging you to please come forward with that information," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "What may seem like a small piece of information could go a long way into solving what happened to this victim last night."

Deputies said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

