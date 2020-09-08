x
crime

Sheriff: 1 person dead after overnight shooting in Brandon

Detectives are still arriving at the scene.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's detectives are currently investigating an overnight shooting in Brandon. 

It happened on Tealwood Drive, which is off Grand Regency Blvd near Woodberry Road in Brandon. 

One person is dead, detectives say. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

