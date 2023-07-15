Man dead, woman injured after shooting in Clearwater

Authorities say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the Highlands Park Apartments located near the intersection of Union Street and North Highland Avenue.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 47-year-old man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting Friday night in Clearwater, according to a news release.

The man was found dead inside the home and a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, per authorities. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the shooting happened during an altercation inside the apartment.