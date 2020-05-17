18-year-old shot, killed in downtown Tampa park

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police identified the 18-year-old shot and killed early Sunday at Curtis Hixon Park as Antonio Javorous McGuire.
The search for the shooter is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.
The previous story is below.
---
Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa after nearly 100 people showed up to the park earlier that night.
Police say they got the call around 12:14 a.m. Sunday morning. When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old near the east side of the park who had been shot.
Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts until fire rescue arrived. The 18-year-old was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.
Police say the shooting doesn't appear to be random. They say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Earlier that night, around 9:30 p.m., police say almost 100 people came to Curtis Hixon Park, which then caused a disturbance and fighting. A video provided by the department shows a crowd of people gathered together in a group, presumably fighting.
Detectives say they believe the shooter and 18-year-old who was killed were part of this crowd.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS. Police say tips include any video of the incidents and social media posts.
