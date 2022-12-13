Officer Scott Riner, 59, was shot and killed on his way to work.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a 59-year-old officer at the Gwinnett Correctional Center.

It happened just before 6:20 a.m. Tuesday outside the building as the officer, identified as Scott Riner, was on his way to work. He had worked there for 10 years.

The suspect, police say, ran away on foot. They believe the victim was in some sort of confrontation with the person.

"It's still too early to know if this could have been a random act or a targeted act, but we are following up on every avenue," police said.

The victim's wife is a Gwinnett County firefighter, police told 11Alive.

"Any time that we lose one of our own, it is extremely difficult, extremely emotional, but what the police department is going to do to help him and honor his memory and his family is to work this case as hard as we can and catch the person who did this," they said.

Gov. Brian Kemp offered his condolences on Twitter saying he also is "eager to see his killer brought to justice."

Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for the family and loved ones of Officer Scott Riner of Gwinnett County.



As we join them in mourning this tragic loss, we're also eager to see his killer brought to justice. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 13, 2022

Officers are unsure of the motive and an investigation is underway. However, they released a surveillance picture of a suspect.

The center, located on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive in Lawrenceville, is for people serving a sentence as opposed to people at a jail who are generally waiting to be sentenced.

They're asking anyone who was in the area, including Hurricane Shoals, Swanson and SR 316, between the hours of 4 a.m. through 7 a.m. Tuesday to contact detectives. Police are specifically asking for dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can call 770-513-5300.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.