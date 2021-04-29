Not a 'random act': Police investigate deadly shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Tampa.
Police were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of gunshots heard near East Columbus Drive and North 24th Street.
Officers found a man who had been shot and provided first aid. Paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital, where he died.
"While it is very early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a
random act," a Tampa Police Department spokesperson wrote in an email.
Investigators are trying to develop leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or click here to submit a tip online.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida lawmakers agree to make alcohol-to-go permanent
- What are the chances of a fourth stimulus check after Biden's address to Congress?
- Florida transgender athlete ban heads to DeSantis' desk
- Report: Cruises could restart this summer under CDC guidance
- Fact-checking President Biden's address to Congress, Republican response
- COVID-19 vaccine specially developed for animals is on its way to ZooTampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter