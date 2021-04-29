Not a 'random act': Police investigate deadly shooting in Tampa

Tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Tampa.

Police were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of gunshots heard near East Columbus Drive and North 24th Street.

Officers found a man who had been shot and provided first aid. Paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital, where he died.

"While it is very early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a

random act," a Tampa Police Department spokesperson wrote in an email.

Investigators are trying to develop leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or click here to submit a tip online.