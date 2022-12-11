Sheriff's office: Deadly shooting stemmed from argument in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Port Richey Saturday evening.
Just before 10 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Magnolia Valley Drive and Raintree Drive. That's where they found one person dead, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
At this time, authorities believe an argument between two people escalated and one person was shot and killed.
Deputies were able to detain the shooter and are continuing to investigate. The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the public.