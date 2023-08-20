Deadly shooting under investigation in Sarasota County

The shooting took place early Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Myrtle St and N Turtle Ave.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near an apartment complex in a Sarasota neighborhood.

A statement from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 20 on the 2600 block of Twin Drive, a residential street near North Sarasota. Deputies found one person shot and dead at the scene.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said that all parties involved in the shooting are accounted for and that there is currently no threat to the public at large.