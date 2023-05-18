1 dead, 2 others injured after overnight shooting in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person is dead and two others, including a teen, are in the hospital after a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the shooting happened just before midnight in the Bathurst Avenue area of Spring Hill.
After a preliminary investigation, deputies learned an argument between two adult men, who knew each other, led to the shooting.
Authorities say one man fatally shot a 71-year-old man, along with shooting a second 45-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.
The first man who was shot and the teen were taken to a hospital for their injuries, according to law enforcement. The suspected shooter was arrested.
The sheriff's office says the incident was isolated and there is no public safety threat. The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing.