1 dead, 2 others injured after overnight shooting in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person is dead and two others, including a teen, are in the hospital after a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the shooting happened just before midnight in the Bathurst Avenue area of Spring Hill.

After a preliminary investigation, deputies learned an argument between two adult men, who knew each other, led to the shooting.

The juvenile male & the first man that was shot were taken to a hospital for their injuries. The suspect is currently detained. This is an isolated incident amongst known parties & there is no public safety threat, all parties are accounted for. The investigation is ongoing.(3/3) — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) May 18, 2023

Authorities say one man fatally shot a 71-year-old man, along with shooting a second 45-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

The first man who was shot and the teen were taken to a hospital for their injuries, according to law enforcement. The suspected shooter was arrested.