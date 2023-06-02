Hillsborough County deputies investigate shooting that left 1 dead in Tampa

A person found shot was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Tampa that left one person dead Friday night.

Just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to an area off Nebraska Avenue on reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, they were able to find someone who was shot multiple times.

The person was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

"Our dedicated team of detectives is working tirelessly to investigate every lead to solve this senseless act of violence," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "If anyone has information regarding this shooting, please contact us immediately.

"Any detail could be helpful."

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.