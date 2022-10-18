x
Police: Juvenile shot, killed in Tampa McDonald's parking lot

Witnesses told police they saw two people run from the parking lot after the shooting.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay
One person is dead following a shooting at a Tampa McDonald's.

TAMPA, Fla. — A boy was shot to death in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Tampa, the Tampa Police Department said. Now, detectives are working to figure out what happened.

The shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m., according to authorities. Police officers responded to the fast-food chain on N Armenia Avenue, just north of W Tampa Bay Boulevard on a report of a shooting. 

According to witnesses, police said one person pulled out a gun and fired a shot, killing the juvenile. Two people were seen running from the parking lot, police report. 

As of 10 p.m., police established a perimeter around the McDonald's chain and were investigating to learn more information. 

