Police: Juvenile shot, killed in Tampa McDonald's parking lot

TAMPA, Fla. — A boy was shot to death in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Tampa, the Tampa Police Department said. Now, detectives are working to figure out what happened.

The shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m., according to authorities. Police officers responded to the fast-food chain on N Armenia Avenue, just north of W Tampa Bay Boulevard on a report of a shooting.

According to witnesses, police said one person pulled out a gun and fired a shot, killing the juvenile. Two people were seen running from the parking lot, police report.