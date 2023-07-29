1 killed, multiple shot in East Tampa, police say

Police were called around 9:45 p.m. to the area of Shadowlawn Avenue and 36th Street regarding a report of someone possibly being shot, police said.

TAMPA, Florida — A man is dead and multiple are injured after a shooting Friday night in East Tampa, according to a news release.

According to authorities, when officers arrived at the scene, they found an abandoned black four-door Infiniti parked on the south side of the road. Police said there were "several visible pools of blood in and around the car, but no apparent victims."

Sometime after, police were notified that four men in their thirties had been taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds in a private vehicle.

One of the men later died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Detectives are actively working to gather evidence and develop leads in this investigation to determine what led to the shooting and the identity of all involved.