'You're not my dad, I'll kill you': Fight turns into deadly stabbing, police say

Officers say the two men had been drinking earlier that evening.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is charged with murder after stabbing and killing another man late Saturday, according to Tampa police.

Andy Flores-Tello, 20, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of another man. He is currently being held in the Hillsborough County Jail.

According to an affidavit, the two men were roommates with at least one other person. Their roommate said Flores-Tello and the 35-year-old man had been drinking earlier that evening. They then got into a fight in Flores-Tello and the man's shared bedroom, the roommate said. The roommate then told officers he heard Flores-Tello yell in Spanish, "you're not my dad, I'll kill you!"

The man then ran out of room with Flores-Tello chasing after him with a kitchen knife in his hand, the roommate told police. When the man turned around to take a "fighting stance" to defend himself, Flores-Tello stabbed him, the roommate said.

When the roommate called police, Flores-Tello left out the back door of the home.

The 35-year-old man died at the scene, police say. According to the medical examiner, they found a stab wound on the left side of his torso and found a second stab wound to the back of his neck.

Detectives were able to identify Flores-Tello and arrested him within hours of the stabbing in the area of N. Armenia Ave and W Tampa Bay Blvd.

What other people are reading right now: