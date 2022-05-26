Man charged with second-degree homicide in Spring Hill

The investigation is ongoing. It's possible that Joseph Auche could face more charges, the sheriff's office said.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged in a Spring Hill homicide investigation, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office reports.

Joseph Auche, 55, is charged with second-degree homicide. Authorities said the homicide is domestic in nature.

At around 7 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a home on Alliance Avenue where they found a person dead. Initially investigated as a death investigation, authorities say they were able to charge Auche after conducting an interview with him.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the name of the person who was killed due to Marsy's Law.