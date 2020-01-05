ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The death of a man found on his apartment flood has been ruled a homicide.

St. Petersburg police found Tyler Clingman, 28, on the floor of his apartment on 15th Avenue NE.

Neighbors found his apartment door cracked open and him unresponsive inside.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 727-893-7780, or you can send an anonymous message by texting "SPPD" and the tip to TIP-411.

