TAMPA, Fla. — The state will seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing a HART bus driver in May.
Prosecutors filed a notice with the 13th Judicial Circuit that it wants the death penalty for Justin Ryan McGriff. McGriff is accused of slitting Thomas Dunn's throat May 18 near Nebraska Avenue and Locust Street.
According to an affidavit, McGriff told the driver "God bless you" before killing him.
After Dunn's death, HART announced it will install safety barriers on its 210 buses to protect drivers.
