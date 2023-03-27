Prosecutors to seek death penalty for Tampa rapper accused of killing pregnant mother

In the notice, the state lists multiple aggravated factors that the state intends to prove to permit the death penalty.

TAMPA, Florida — Hillsborough County prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for the Tampa rapper, Billy Adams, who is accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman back in late January.

Adams was arrested for the shooting death of 22-year-old Alana Sims in February. Investigators say Sims was killed three days after Adams was acquitted on double murder charges.

According to a written notice filed by the office of Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez on Friday, March 24, should Adams be found guilty of murdering Sims and her unborn child, they will seek capital punishment.

In the notice, the state lists multiple aggravated factors that the state intends to prove to permit the death penalty. Prosecutors consider, for both Sims and her unborn baby, "the capital felony was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner." The state also factors in the unborn child was a person less than 12 years of age.

The document also mentions that the state reserves the right to amend the notice to include "additional aggravating factors should investigation or discovery reveal additional facts."

Tampa rapper Billy Adams, also known as "Ace NH", was arrested by Tampa Police on Feb. 8, after police say he admitted to pulling the trigger the day she was found dead outside her car. Her one-year-old son was found a few feet away from her unharmed.

During a news conference in February, Hillsborough County Major Mike Stout said the motive in the shooting stemmed from Adams not wanting to be in Sims' life anymore.

Adams' defense attorneys also asked the judge for a gag order. The order would restrict the Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney's Office from sharing information. This after they released several new details about Adams' arrest at his first appearance last week.