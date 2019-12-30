Lawyers for a man facing execution in Florida say they have a new claim from a co-defendant who says he was solely responsible for the 1985 slaying of a 14-year-old girl.

Lawyers for James Dailey filed an appeal Friday that included a signed statement from Jack Pearcy that he acted alone in the death of Shelly Boggio in Indian Rocks Beach.

Dailey was scheduled to be executed Nov. 7, but a federal court granted a stay of execution until Dec. 30.

Pearcy signed a similar statement in 2017 but then refused to testify about the claim.

Dailey lawyer Joshu Dubin says Pearcy is now ready to "come clean."

