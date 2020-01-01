DECATUR, Ga. — Police hope a new sketch will lead them to a man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman in Decatur in early December.

Decatur Police said they were called to the 100 block of Sams Street on the evening of Dec. 10 in reference to attempted kidnapping. The victim said she was standing on the sidewalk waiting on a rideshare vehicle when she noticed a man standing under trees across the street.

The victim told police that the man crossed the street and walked toward her as if he were going to pass but instead grabbed her wrist. She told police that he said, "Come with me, come with me."

The victim said she yelled, "No," jerked away and ran to a nearby building. Police said she was uninjured. She told police the suspect turned and walked toward East College Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s who is about 5 feet 8 inches or 5 feet 9 inches tall. He is said to have a medium build with a noticeable belly and gray and white hair that is thinning on top. He was wearing glasses, light-wash blue jeans, and a dark short-sleeved t-shirt. Police said he was apparently carrying a red bag of chips at the time.

With the addition of the sketch, police are hoping anyone with information about the suspect will contact Investigator Tiffany Edwards at tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or call 678-553-6664. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

