Police looking for vandal who deflated inflatable gorilla at Tampa print shop

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are searching for the person responsible for deflating an inflatable gorilla at a Tampa business this week.
On March 14, police say someone held a lighter to the inflatable gorilla outside Tampa until a hole was burned through, deflating the air-filled primate.
A post on Reddit shared details about the vandalism, also mentioning that while it seems "silly," the inflatable gorilla reportedly cost $3,000 and was private property.
Two surveillance videos captured the crime on camera. A spokesperson for Tampa Printer said they noticed someone on the surveillance video had a "Spin" electric scooter so they've reached out to the company to track the person down. So far, they haven't heard back.
Anyone with information that related to the case is asked to call Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130. Submit an anonymous tip here.