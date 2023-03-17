Police looking for vandal who deflated inflatable gorilla at Tampa print shop

Two surveillance videos captured the crime on camera.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are searching for the person responsible for deflating an inflatable gorilla at a Tampa business this week.

On March 14, police say someone held a lighter to the inflatable gorilla outside Tampa until a hole was burned through, deflating the air-filled primate.

A post on Reddit shared details about the vandalism, also mentioning that while it seems "silly," the inflatable gorilla reportedly cost $3,000 and was private property.

Two surveillance videos captured the crime on camera. A spokesperson for Tampa Printer said they noticed someone on the surveillance video had a "Spin" electric scooter so they've reached out to the company to track the person down. So far, they haven't heard back.