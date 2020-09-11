Second arrest made in deadly shooting at Tampa apartment

Deputies said three men were seen running and jumping over a fence moments after a homicide took place at the Del Rio Apartments.

TAMPA, Fla. — Another man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Tampa, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

Dominique Brown, 34, faces charges of accessory after the fact - accessory to first-degree murder with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Brown was previously arrested on June 23 and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and driving with license suspended or revoked. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said both charges were related to the homicide at the Del Rio Apartments.

Around 9:30 p.m. May 25, deputies responded to the area of East Sligh Avenue and North 50th Street, which is next to the apartment complex. Deputies found two cars had crashed, and one man had been shot.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to Tampa General Hospital and later died.

On June 1, the sheriff's office shared surveillance video showing three men running and jumping a fence near the apartments. The men seen in the video were in a dark blue Nissan Sentra that left the scene of the homicide and was later involved in the crash, deputies said.

In July, Rakim Harris, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The sheriff's office said the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Dominique Brown