Florida man accused of killing grandpa, chopping off his ears and keeping them in his pocket

Authorities say he told them he wanted his grandpa to be with his dead grandmother.

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida man beat his grandpa in the head with a baseball bat, repeatedly stabbed him with a butcher knife and cut off his ears, the Lake County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies were dispatched around 6:40 p.m. on March 14 to a stabbing at a home in DeLand. There, they found 77-year-old Ronal Wells, Sr. dead on the front porch.

Authorities began talking with his grandson, 30-year-old Kolby Allen Parker. During that conversation, investigators say Parker removed Wells' severed human ears from his pocket.

"He then became violent towards the deputies, attacking and fighting them and trying to disarm them," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

Parker was eventually arrested.

As detectives arrived, they searched the property. They say they found a baseball bat in the corner of the porch with blood-like stains on it. They also located a large butcher knife on the kitchen table and droplets of blood on the kitchen floor, according to law enforcement.

"Parker later confessed to striking his grandfather multiple times in the head with the baseball bat and then stabbing him with the butcher knife numerous times," the sheriff's office wrote. "He also admitted to cutting the victim’s ears off and stated he wanted his grandfather to be with his deceased grandmother."

Parker was charged with second-degree murder (domestic violence), battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. He was jailed without bond.

According to investigators, Parker and Wells lived together. Deputies say Parker originally told them his grandfather had attacked him during an argument.

"Parker initially claimed the two were smoking marijuana together and a confrontation began, at which time he said Wells came at him with a knife," the sheriff's office said. "Parker stated he was able to disarm Wells and use the knife against him."

Investigators say Parker later confessed to the homicide.