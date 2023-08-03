78-year-old Florida man accused of killing, dismembering his wife's body

William Lowe, 78, is accused of putting her body in multiple suitcases before dumping it in the Intracoastal waterway.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 78-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for killing and dismembering his wife’s body back in July in Delray Beach, according to police.

William Lowe is accused of shooting his wife of 15 years, 80-year-old Aydil Barbosa Fontes, in the head before dismembering her body at their South Florida home, the lead police detective said during a news conference Thursday.

Witnesses reportedly came forward about seeing Lowe in the area before the suitcases that contained her body were found. Nearby surveillance video was collected and confirmed the witnesses' story, police said.

Lead detective Mike Liberta said investigators were able to get a vehicle tag number and traced it back to the home where Lowe and Fontes lived.

When police searched the home, Liberta described “blood splatter” being seen inside the apartment and believed Lowe dismembered her body inside the home.

During the search, police learned about a storage unit where they later found a chainsaw, which they believe was used during the crime. Police also recovered a gun but did not say where it was found.

Fontes was positively identified through dental records after nearly two weeks of trying to identify her body, police said.

The case began when police received a call on July 21 from a person who found a suitcase that contained human remains in the Intracoastal Waterway. On the same day, two other suitcases with human remains were found. Two additional bags, a tote and a small purse, were also found in the area the next day, police said.

Detectives still don’t have an exact date when she was killed but according to a previous news release, they believe she was killed sometime between July 17-20.

Lowe has been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a dead human body. The motive behind the crime is still unknown, police said.

“I think this was an isolated incident. I think Delray Beach is a very safe area to live. And I would not be concerned with further incidents like this from this individual,” Liberta said.

Lowe is currently in the Palm Beach County Jail.