Deputies arrest alleged Volusia County car thief who showed off his stolen Mercedes online

The suspect is accused of breaking into multiple cars while driving the stolen Mercedes-Benz.

DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County arrested a 23-year-old man who they say is one of two people responsible for a series of car break-ins in Deltona.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies identified Nicholas Coffey as one of two people caught on residential security cameras breaking into cars and driving a Mercedes Benz stolen from Ormond Beach. Coffey had reportedly made posts on social media wearing the same clothes he was seen on security cameras with and showing off his "new Mercedes-Benz".

A Volusia County detective reportedly recognized Coffey as someone with a warrant out for his arrest in a separate case thanks to his face and neck tattoos showing on additional security footage obtained that night from a gas station.

Detectives also obtained license plate reader data which showed the stolen Mercedes on five streets in Deltona where the car break-ins happened from about 3 a.m. to 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 2.