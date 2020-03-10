Denton officers responded to the scene at Buc-ee’s after a man said he was punched in the face.

Updated at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with additional information from police.

Denton police arrested a 44-year-old man after a reported assault at Buc-ee’s Saturday afternoon, officials said.

A video of the incident has been circulating across social media.

Around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to Buc-ee’s in the 2800 block of S. Interstate 35E after a man said he was allegedly punched in the face by a man with a group of apparent Trump supporters.

The victim told officers that he and a friend saw Trump supporters at the location and a verbal argument occurred, officials said. During the argument, the victim said a man punched him in the face.

Police said the victim has an abrasion to his right eyebrow and a broken tooth.

Police allege Jason Lata, 44, was responsible and arrested him on an assault charge late Saturday night.

He is currently being held in the Denton city jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.