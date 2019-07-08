Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning.
Deputies arrested the person accused of the deadly shooting on Holiday Drive. The sheriff’s office said the shooter was stabbed by the person shot.
Authorities have not identified the person shot and killed.
The investigation is ongoing.
What other people are reading right now:
- 85-year-old Florida man accused of murdering 90-year-old lover of 60 years
- She's accused of leaving hundreds of elderly and disabled people to go clubbing
- Man found dead after carjacking by armed bank robber, deputies say
- 15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones
- Florida man accused of peeing in ice machine at St. Petersburg nightclub
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.