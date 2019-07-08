Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning.

Deputies arrested the person accused of the deadly shooting on Holiday Drive. The sheriff’s office said the shooter was stabbed by the person shot.

Authorities have not identified the person shot and killed.

The investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.