Deputies: 2 people in critical condition after Sunday morning shooting in Bradenton

Detectives are following several leads, but no one has been arrested for the shootings, as of now.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two people are in critical condition at the hospital after they were shot early Sunday morning across the street from a restaurant in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office explains in a news release.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to an area of a reported shooting where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office.

They both were found in the parking lot of a business plaza across the street from The Touch of Class Restaurant and Lounge.

There were hundreds of other people gathered at the lounge and scattered in various directions as deputies were trying to collect information on what exactly happened.

The two people shot were taken to Blake Medical Center where they were listed as being in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives are following several leads, but no one has been arrested for the shootings, as of now. The motive for the shooting is still unclear.