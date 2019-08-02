Police across the Bay area are on the hunt for the remaining suspects in a violent gang of teens robbing convenience stores across three counties.

Four of the suspects were taken into custody after an early morning police chase Friday that ended in Hillsborough County. At least six additional suspects, however, remain on the run.

Surveillance video taken from one of their stops in Manatee County shows the suspects storming the convenience store with their faces covered. Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say at one point a suspect used a crowbar to force the store clerk to the ground while the others in the group grabbed hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes.

Authorities are calling the incident a “takeover” style robbery…

The same style of invasion was repeated at least three more times overnight, according to various law enforcement agencies.

Police say the cigarette spree first started in Largo around 1 a.m. before the suspects headed south to Manatee and hit the 7-Eleven on Moccasin Wallow Road.

From there, it seems the suspects split up, hitting two separate stores at nearly the same time in Hillsborough including the 7-Eleven on U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach and a Circle K on Memorial Highway in the Town N’ County area of Tampa.

A BOLO on the suspect vehicles was issued to law enforcement across the region. Bradenton police reported spotting the suspects outside a Wawa on 1st Street shortly before 4 a.m.

Police gave chase east on State Road 64 before hopping on I-75. Pursuing officers twice tried using stop sticks before the suspects' Acura SUV exited at Sun City Center, eventually losing control on East College Avenue.

Deputies report four suspects inside the SUV attempted to run away but were quickly captured.

The remaining suspects were last seen in a white four-door Toyota Camry.

