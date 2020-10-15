Deputies arrest driver accused of hit-and-run causing serious injury

According to a news release, his side-view mirror was found at the crash scene along with broken headlight glass that matched the damage to his truck.

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it has determined who was responsible for hitting a bicyclist before taking off Monday night.

Joshua Matthews, 26, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury after deputies say he crossed over the centerline of CR 630 and struck the bicyclist with his truck.

At the time of the crash, deputies say the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and had no lights on the bike. The biker remains hospitalized and is said to be in critical, but stable condition.

According to a news release, Matthews' side-view mirror was found at the crash scene along with broken headlight glass that matched the damage to his truck.

Deputies say Matthews made statements about how he fell asleep while driving and woke up from the impact of the crash but did not stop due to having consumed "several beers" that evening.

“The driver left the scene without even checking to see what he hit, leaving the victim badly injured on the side of the road. Fear of getting in trouble is no excuse. Leaving the scene of a crash is illegal, and as a result of Mr. Mathews’ decision to not stop and render aid, a human being was left out there seriously injured—he could have died," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

What other people are reading right now: