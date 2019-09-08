HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County detectives have arrested a man accused in a shooting death that happened in Holiday.

Dan Coleman, 33, is charged with murder/homicide (not premeditated) for the death of Jonathan McCoy, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said McCoy was found shot in the chest and head just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on Holiday Lake Drive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies say they spoke with several witnesses, both at the home where McCoy was found and with Coleman's girlfriend and neighbor. The affidavit said witnesses who were in the home where McCoy was killed told deputies they heard three or four gunshots and saw McCoy fighting with a man, later identified as Coleman.

The affidavit said Coleman's girlfriend, Christina Oleyar, woke up and found Coleman sitting on the couch and telling her he had been stabbed.

The report said an autopsy done on McCoy found the cause of death was a gunshot to the chest.

Deputies say in a post-Miranda statement, Coleman claimed he had been riding his bike near a convenience store when a man approached him, stabbed him and stole a necklace from him. Deputies say Coleman gave no further details about the alleged incident.

The sheriff's office didn't say if or how Coleman and McCoy were previously connected or known to one another.

